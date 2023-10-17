Boxing is the best way to burn calories: Amit Tandon

Actor Amit Tandon who has grown as a multi-tasker celebrity is a good singer and actor. He is known for his portrayals in TV shows Kaisa Ye Pyaar Hai, Dill Mill Gayye, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein etc. Recently, Amit and his wife Dr Ruby Tandon got remarried and took their nuptial vows again. There was a time when the couple contemplated divorce. However, they renewed their vows and have taken steps to move forward in their marital life. The couple announced their decision and posted pictures from their remarriage on social media recently. Dr Ruby is a dermatologist. They have a daughter Jiyana.

Amit who has maintained himself really well when it comes to fitness, has his own choice of exercise and favourites too. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Amit talks about his fitness choices.

Read them here.

Cheat Food:

Ice creams are my favourite cheat food.

Favourite Exercise:

Bicep Curl are the best for me.

The purpose of exercise for you is:

Is to stay fit and healthy.

Fruit or juices:

Fruits

Stairs or lift:

Lift

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Weights

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Squats

Yoga Or Weights:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Jogging

Your take on health supplements:

Good in normal quantities.

Best way to burn calories:

Boxing is the best way to burn calories.

Your take on six-pack abs:

Not needed.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

To stay fit.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Keep the engine of your body running as chances of breakdown are less.