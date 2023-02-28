Seerat Kapoor who is presently seen in Imlie talks about her fitness regime.
Seerat Kapoor the talented actress is playing the antagonist’s role pretty well in Star Plus’ Imlie. Seerat is a fitness freak and has her own regime and dedicated time to stay fit.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Seerat talks about her fitness choices.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
Cheese Burst Pizza
Favourite Exercise:
Cardio
Fruit or juices:
Juices
Stairs or lift:
Lift
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
Lukewarm water, Breathing exercises, Stretching, Skin Care.
Yoga Or Weights:
Yoga
Walking or Jogging:
Walking
Your take on health supplements:
It’s almost necessary for vegetarians I guess
Best way to burn calories:
Dancing freely
One tip for everyday fitness:
Don’t sit for a long time, keep moving.
