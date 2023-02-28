Seerat Kapoor the talented actress is playing the antagonist’s role pretty well in Star Plus’ Imlie. Seerat is a fitness freak and has her own regime and dedicated time to stay fit.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Seerat talks about her fitness choices.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Cheese Burst Pizza

Favourite Exercise:

Cardio

Fruit or juices:

Juices

Stairs or lift:

Lift

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Lukewarm water, Breathing exercises, Stretching, Skin Care.

Yoga Or Weights:

Yoga

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

It’s almost necessary for vegetarians I guess

Best way to burn calories:

Dancing freely

One tip for everyday fitness:

Don’t sit for a long time, keep moving.