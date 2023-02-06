Have You Seen Malaika Arora’s Yoga Video, Practising Headstand Posture? Watch!

Yoga is an ancient system of physical, mental, and spiritual practices passed down from teacher to student. Breathing techniques, postures, relaxation, chanting, and other meditation approaches are all part of yogic practices. There are several yoga types, each with its distinct purpose and strategy to achieve a state of unity.

Malaika Arora, Bollywood’s Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, is a fitness motivation to become the greatest versions of ourselves. Malaika is a staunch believer in the necessity of maintaining and creating awareness about mental health, in addition to Yoga, meditation, and pranayama, which are vital for her. So when she isn’t killing in seductive ensembles and lifting the standard for fashion ambitions, Malaika can practice yoga and challenge followers and fitness fanatics to do the same.

Malaika Arora’s sensuous style and jaw-dropping presence have admirers going insane. She is frequently spotted performing good yoga and working out. The actress has stressed the need for physical health in one’s life. Her dedication to working out has surely resulted in spectacular runways, photoshoots, and other appearances. The actress released a video of her most recent workout to motivate everyone watching her.

Malaika Arora’s Yoga Video

Malaika Arora looked amazing in a dark grey sports bra and tight track pants. Her hair was pulled back into a high-tight bun. She wore no makeup to her yoga practice. The actress shows off her next-level core strength in this video by performing a faultless headstand. She first attempts to stand on both hands, then elevates her legs, places her head on the yoga mat, gently raises her legs, and stands for at least 10 seconds. Then she feels great and displays a satisfied expression on her face.

What are the advantages of a headstand?

If you want to master a headstand, you must be consistent because it is an advanced yoga pose. Headstand, also known as sirahsana, helps to relieve stress, increase attention, enhance blood flow, improve shoulders and arms, and promote digestion.

Did you enjoy seeing Malaika Arora’s latest yoga video? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.