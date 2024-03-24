Jasmin Bhasin And Divyanka Tripathi Are Fitness Freak, Here’s Proof

Jasmin Bhasin and Divyanka Tripathi are top actresses on Indian television. Both the divas prioritize fitness in their daily routines. The Naagin actress is known for her disciplined workouts incorporating yoga, Pilates, and weight training. On the other hand, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is a yoga enthusiast who focuses on strength and flexibility through yoga asanas and cardio exercises. The divas maintain a balanced diet alongside rigorous workouts to maintain their toned physiques and overall well-being. And their latest pictures are proof.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Fitness Freak Glimpse

Inspiring her fans with a glimpse of her fitness regime, the diva shares a photo of herself practicing self-bridge. Jasmin showcased her incredible flexibility by bending herself fully. The self-bridge looks perfect and also shows the actress’ dedication to fitness and good health. Her Instagram feed is a glimpse of her fitness journey.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Fitness Freak Glimpse

On the other hand, Divyanka stuns her fans with the risky handstand exercise. The way she is standing upside down on her hand inspires many. This also emphasizes the importance of fitness and flexibility. With her dedicated fitness regime, she is clearly a fitness freak. With her regular posts, she inspires her fans. Also, her transformation is incredible.

So, are you taking fitness inspiration from Jasmin Bhasin and Divyanka Tripathi? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.