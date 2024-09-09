Malaika Arora’s Monday Motivation: 5 Exercises to Strengthen Back and Hip Flexors

Malaika Arora, a renowned fitness enthusiast, began the week with an inspiring post. She shared five essential exercises to strengthen back and hip flexors. The 48-year-old actress emphasized the importance of these workouts, particularly for young adults experiencing back pain or spending extended hours sitting.

In her Instagram post, Malaika demonstrated five exercises while wearing ankle weights:

1. Back extension with twists (10 reps)

2. Back extension with leg lifts (10 reps)

3. Back leg lift + opposite arm lift (10 reps)

4. L-sit single leg raise over yoga blocks (10 reps)

5. Seated L-sit single leg raise over yoga blocks (20 seconds)

Malaika stressed the significance of strengthening hip flexors, warning that neglecting them can lead to muscle imbalances, lower back pain, hip tightness, and poor pelvic alignment. These exercises can:

View Instagram Post 1: Malaika Arora's Monday Motivation: 5 Exercises to Strengthen Back and Hip Flexors

– Stabilize core muscles

– Maintain good posture

– Reverse negative effects of prolonged sitting

– Enhance athletic performance

She noted that back exercises boost flexibility and range of motion while strengthening and supporting the spine to reduce injuries.

Malaika’s fitness inspiration sparked enthusiasm among her followers, who flooded the comments section with praise:

– “Whenever I see Malaika, I understand one thing – age is just a number.”

– “Queen. She never fails to inspire.”

– “Many don’t understand the level of discipline this requires to show up every day for your body’s wellness.”

Malaika’s workout attire—a bright yellow sports bra and shorts—added to her energetic vibe. Her sleek hair bun and minimal makeup complemented her look.

Malaika’s consistent fitness motivation encourages fans to prioritize their well-being and adopt a healthy lifestyle.