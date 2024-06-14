Monalisa Recreates Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Iconic Chakrasana Yoga Pose, Fans Loved It!

Monalisa is a well-known Bhojpuri beauty who has made several appearances on television and in Films. Aside from that, she is an active social media user who constantly engages in hilarious conversations and creates reel posts. Her most recent post copied the Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor’s yoga pose. Take a look at the photo below!

Monalisa Recreates Kareena Kapoor’s Yoga Pose Appearance-

Monalisa posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page as she recreated Kareena Kapoor’s iconic pose. The Bollywood actress loves to perform a Chakrasana yoga posture, and her Instagram is proof. The actress looks stylish in a duo-pink shade with broad strappy sleeves, a U-neckline bralette, and dark blue shorts. She flaunted her no-makeup glow with a natural pink face and accessories and her outfit with a silver ring.

In the photo, the actress stretches her hands and holds her body weight on her toes and palms on a green yoga mat. Like Kareena, Monalisa also copied the postures, which shows flawless execution of her skill and commitment to yoga. The diva appeared in a multi-colored strappy, U-neckline bralette and shorts. She rounded off her look with a high ponytail.

In the photo, Monalisa flaunts her stunning posture and showcases her flexibility and strength through her mid-week fitness inspiration. As soon as she shared the photos on Instagram, fans rushed to her post, flooding the comments with appreciation and heart emojis.

