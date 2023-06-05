My favourite exercises are HIT training and Tabata - Navina Bole

Navina Bole is one of the most adorable and gorgeous actresses and performing artistes in the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry. Some of the best projects that she’s been a part of till now are Jeannie Aur Juju, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ishqbaaaz, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Adaalat, Sinhasan Battisi & many more. Not just as an actor, she’s someone who takes her fitness game very seriously as well. Well, that’s why, whenever she shares new content on her social media handle, internet loves it for real. Let’s read more about her lifestyle fitness choices here –

What is your cheat food?

Chicken cheese burger and fries from McDonald’s. Batata vada, waffles and maggi noodles.

Favourite exercise?

HIT training and tabata. Love doing savasana after that.

What is your morning routine?

Wake up with 100 jumps followed by stretches. Have a glass of slim juice and then meditate and pranayam. This is followed by a fruit and black coffee after which I get onto my workout. Also, I never start my mornings without a prayer.

Fruits or juices?

Whole fruits definitely. Love chikoos and kiwis. I love pineapple too.

Stairs or lift?

Definitely stairs and that’s mainly because I am claustrophobic and secondly, it’s a great exercise for the legs as well. It adds to my daily step count.

One tip for everyday fitness?

Get enough sleep, take deep breaths to center yourself, have lots of water, eat healthy and move your body in whatever way. Even if it just be for half an hour.

Which body part is hardest for workout?

I personally think every body part is easy to do if the exercise is just challenging enough and your form and breathing is correct. Listen to your body. That’s most important.

What compliments do you get for your fitness?

I get lots of compliments for the way my body looks. My fitness and muscle tone especially being above 30 and a mother. From the amount of weight I’ve lost post pregnancy to how I look even better now than what I looked before. Also, I look like way younger than I am.

What are the features in your physical appearance for which you get most compliments on social media from fans?

It would have to be my waist line and abs that are complimented and talked about the most on social media.