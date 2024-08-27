Television | TV News

Navina Bole mentioned that she and Jeet Karani had separated three months ago and would soon start the legal proceedings. The duo got married in 2017.

Actress Navina Bole, best known for her role in Ishqbaaaz has confirmed that she has separated and divorced from her now-former husband, Jeet Karani.

Talking about it to Bombay Times, Bole mentioned that she and Karani had separated three months ago and would soon start the legal proceedings. She stated that they were co-parenting their five-year-old daughter, Kimaayra, and that Jeet spent two days a week with her. Bole explained that their separation was amicable, and they believed it was better to part ways and live happy lives rather than remain unhappy together.

Bole mentioned that she and Karani had a good marriage initially but gradually drifted apart. She explained that they had tried to sort things out for the sake of their daughter, but it didn’t work out. She further emphasized that in a marriage, communication and spending quality time with each other are important.

When Karani was asked about it, he mentioned that it is a private matter and he requested privacy on the same but he did acknowledge that there are differences.

For the uninitiated, Bole and Karani married each other after being courtship for a while back in 2017.

Coming to Bole and her work front, she was last seen in the show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal but continues to be most loved for her long-running roles in Ishqbaaaz and the iconic youth show, Miley Jab Hum Tum.