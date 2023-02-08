Marriages in Hindi television shows can get complicated in varied ways. Of course, weddings on the small screen come with a lot of expectations and happiness. Marriages on Television are larger-than-life, and cannot get more lavish than what is seen. A lot of money and effort and of course ideas get invested for marriages in Hindi Television shows. While weddings give us the happy ambience of looking at the extravagant lifestyle that TV shows depict, they also have high-paced drama and twists that at times, paves way for the drama ahead and also changes the lives of the leads forever.

We have seen many bizarre wedding situations on television, that are at times surprising and even tough to handle!! So we at IWMBuzz.com bring to our readers an interesting read on to know the most craziest of wedding situations that we have seen in the recent past in Hindi TV shows.

So here we go!!

Marriage Bandook Ki Nok Par:

Yes, this is a big drama playout that has been seen on Hindi television. Marriages have happened with either the bride or the groom being threatened at gunpoint. So yes, it cannot get more troublesome than this to start a new life post-wedding after being held at gunpoint. Star Plus’ popular show Imlie had this plot as its basic crux. Aditya’s (Gashmeer Mahajani) life was ruined by one such incident that happened in the village that he went to. He was forced to marry Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer), with whom he was stuck in a room on a rainy night. The villagers forced Aditya and held him at gunpoint and made him marry Imlie. Later on, we went on to see a beautiful love story emerge from their togetherness.

Another example of this is the ongoing show on Star Bharat, Ajooni wherein Rajveer Singh Bagga (Shoaib Ibrahim) threatens Ajooni (Ayushi Khurana) at gunpoint and forces her to marry him.

A cult show that gave us this theme for the first time was Bhagyavidhaata on Colors.

Drama Swap Ka:

Bride and groom swaps have now become very common in Hindi TV shows. This is one predictable plot twist that makers and channels take on many occasions. We have had many examples of this big drama. The very recent examples have been the bride swap in Sasural Simar Ka 2 on Colors, and Udaariyaan on Colors. In addition to this, there have been many occasions where the bride, as well as grooms, have been swapped for a purpose during weddings. Even Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV experienced a groom swap during the wedding of Preeta and Karan when Prithvi tried to ruin the moment for them.

Pregnancy Main Shaadi:

Choti Sarrdaarni is the latest example of this complicated wedding plot. Choti Sarrdaarni during its launch was promoted with this very plot of the lead girl being pregnant during her wedding. It showed the complexity of life wherein the lead girl Meher (Nimrit Kaur) loved Manav and got pregnant with his child. However, she was forced to marry Sarabjeet Singh Gill (Avinesh Rekhi) who was a good samaritan. The love story of Meher and Sarabjeet has been iconic on Hindi television.

Samjhaute wali Shaadi:

The male lead and female lead get into a contractual wedding or a marriage that happens with a certain clause kept in mind. Samjhauta during a marriage is also a very common wedding complication that we have seen. Popular TV shows like Kundali Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishqbaaaz, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon have gone through these ‘samjaute wali’ marriages. Such concepts have always been a win-win formula, as it has given the TV viewers amazing chemistry between the leads later on.

Dost Bani Sautan:

Best of friends becoming sautans after marrying the same man is another concept that holds good in today’s time on TV. Parineetii on Colors, showed the best of friends, Pari and Neeti marrying the same man ultimately. Even the new show on Zee TV, Maitree, has this same concept of two thick friends being linked with one common man.

Shaadi ‘Divorce’ Ke Saath Shuru:

Agnisakshi the Colors show which is presently running has seen a peculiar plot wherein the male protagonist marries his girl, and gifts her with a divorce notice as he is already in love. However, the complexities of life pave way for them to unite for life.

Bin Manzoori Shaadi:

Marriages have taken place on Hindi TV without the consent of either the bride or the groom. There are many iconic shows that have gotten popular after treading this path. A few of them include Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Diya aur Baati Hum, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Meet.

Shaadi Badle Ki:

Another plot that entices audiences are marriages that happen with the only vendetta of revenge. Many shows which are again popular fall into this bracket. The latest to tread this path will be the ongoing Colors show Dharam Patnii, wherein the lead boy mourns the death of this girl and marries the lead girl for the sake of revenge. Other shows that used this strategy were Naagin, Ek Hasina Thi, Kumkum Bhagya, Madhubala etc.

So yes, weddings on TV are not as simple as many project!! Which are the complicated situations that have enticed you?