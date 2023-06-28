ADVERTISEMENT
Surbhi Chandna Is All Excited As Ishqbaaaz Clocks 7 Iconic Years; Nakuul Mehta Gets Esctatic In His Reply

Surbhi Chandna is happy and proud of her show Ishqbaaaz completing seven years. Nakuul Mehta who was the lead in the show puts up a cute reply. Check it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jun,2023 15:42:17
Ishqbaaaz and Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta’s association with this remarkable show takes us back to some happy memories. The story of three brothers and how the love story of Shivaay and Annika spread its magic all around, was great!! We are still fresh in memory when the pairing of Nakuul with Surbhi is talked about. Their Jodi was very popular and they enjoyed all fandom. Well, certain things written in history cannot be altered. And the same is the case with this popular show!! Yesterday was a special day for the cast of Ishqbaaaz and everyone associated with this beautiful show. Ishqbaaaz clocked 7 years yesterday, and we saw many actors rejoicing this feat. Well, we are today focussing on this cute post by Surbhi Chandna.

Surbhi put up a BTS video of the past, from the set of this amazing show. She wrote,

officialsurbhic

Aaj Kya Special Hai ?

7 Years to Iconic Ishqbaaaz

Time Truly Flies

Cherish all the memories and people i met on this beautiful journey

Nothing can come close to the experience I experienced while being a part of IB 🤎

Everyday on Set was approached with soo much excitement #unforgettabletimes #dreamteam #ishqbaaazforever
Edited · 18h
And there was Nakuul coming pat with his reply,

nakuulmehta

Seven years passed, so soon ❤️
19h1,970 likesReply
See original

And there were a lot of replies that came from actors and others who were associated with the show.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Well, nobody can take away the success that the show Ishqbaaaz derived from its loyal fans!! This is a huge feat to be proud of!!

