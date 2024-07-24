Separation in Tinseltown: Sad But Not Bitter Anymore

Being a public figure comes with a huge set of tribulations and one of the nastiest realities is coping with the fact that your personal life is going to be a central talking point, no matter the effort you put in to not let that happen. You are judged, trolled, and bashed to lengths that you wouldn’t even anticipate. The magnitude of this is exponentially high when a popular celebrity ends up being at the centre of a separation or divorce. Always looked down upon or tabooed, a separation has negative connotations for the common folk out there but it would be safe to say, that over the years the maturity between the two individuals in question has pretty much changed and for the better.

Dealing With It Maturely in the Public Eye

One of the key factors that used to be a reason for a more obvious disdain after separations and divorces used earlier was a complete detachment with occasional attacks cryptically or not. Incidentally, while we will name and talk about couples who support the topic we are talking about, an example of the opposite is Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. The duo, who have seemingly parted ways have been rather cryptic with their story posts and so on which seemed to be directed at each other intentionally thus making their separation uglier than it should be. But fortunately, some examples belong to the other spectrum. Time and again, the separation of Hrithik Roshan and Suzzane Khan has left many shocked and bewildered as well. The endless respect and love for the time they spent together as sweethearts and then husband and wife has been so palpable even after their divorce, and it continues to be a goal for everyone.

Khan supporting Roshan and her current partner, Saba Azad and similarly, Roshan doing the same for Khan and her partner, Arslaan Goni – has been a benchmark for former couples to follow. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are more recent examples of this. After publicly announcing their divorce a while ago, not only have they made consistent public appearances but Khan produced Rao’s Laapataa Ladies earlier this year and actively promoted the film as well. Other examples like Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia have also served as phenomenal examples of how to deal with separation as cordially and respectfully as possible.

Are Kids The Reason?

One might highlight the recurring factor in the names mentioned above and otherwise – as to how it is the kids in question that somehow become the glue to maintain this respect amongst each other, and it wouldn’t be unfair to say that. Especially in a case like Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jessia, it would be almost impossible to see the two of them together unless it includes their daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. The now-teenage girls have also adapted to this maturely as they not only strike a balance between their parents but also showcase their warmth to Rampal’s partner, Gabriella Demetriades, and their stepbrothers, Arik and Ariv.

So, like it or not, kids become a thread between two former lovers and till its whole equation is dealt with mutual admiration and intelligence, it seldom becomes a problem. This has become a recurring factor in the past decade being the propellers who displayed the utmost love and respect for each other were the people involved in Saif Ali Khan’s family. From Amrita Singh (Khan’s ex-wife) being cordial to inculcating a great upbringing in her children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan to Khan’s current wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan becoming extremely welcoming to the kids and now, all of them including Khan and Kapoor’s sons, Taimur and Jeh hanging out like one big family – this has set an example for millions and millions out there which has perhaps intentionally rubbed off on other public figures who deal with the whole ordeal much more maturely and carefully.

Unfortunately, the latest to join this list has been cricketers Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, and it seems that their son, Agastya will be the chain that will keep the sanity and respect between the duo gunning well. Nobody ever wants a couple to part ways or cut ties but when it does happen, some of your most beloved celebrities have now managed to serve as inspiration for one and all to deal with it – which is a much bigger task for them, considering they are constantly under scrutiny and subject to judgement.