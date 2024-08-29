Rakul Preet Singh Or Malaika Arora: Who’s The Ultimate Fitness Inspiration?

There are several actresses in town who stay strict with their fitness. However, when it comes to fitness inspiration, Bollywood beauties Rakul Preet Singh and Malaika Arora always lead the league. With their dedicated fitness regime and strict diet, both set the bar high. Yet again, they grab our attention with their fitness regime today. Let’s discover who the ultimate inspiration is.

Rakul, on her Instagram, uploaded a video of herself burning and sweating out with her dedicated workout. In the video, the actress is seen practicing jumping up. The actress dedicatedly works out without giving up to keep herself in shape. Though she looks tired, her dedication is strong enough to keep her going. The actress is known for her dedication to a balanced lifestyle, blending strength training with yoga. And this video serves as proof.

On the other hand, Malaika dropped a stunning photo of herself showcasing her jaw-dropping figure. The Chaiye Chaiye actress is undeniably aging like fine wine. The actress breaks the stereotype of looking young and gorgeous only in her 20s and 30s; with her stunning physique and fitness, Malaika proves that age is just a number. The 50-year-old shared a photo flaunting her midriff and toned legs wearing a white gym co-ord set. The actress flaunts her hand muscles, highlighting her fitness freak body. Malaika is a yoga enthusiast with a disciplined approach to wellness.

Comparing both as fitness icons, Malaika’s unwavering commitment to yoga and age-defying physique often give her the edge. In contrast, Rakul gives her best to stay fit and maintain her lean figure to transform into every role and grace every look. For us, both are true inspirations for fitness.