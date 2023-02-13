Talented actress Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, who is known for his exceptional talent in projects SauBhagyalaxmi, Haasil, Kutumb, Dum, is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time on hand, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, the actress revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more

What is your cheat food?

Dessert

Favourite exercise?

Rope climbing

Fruits or juices?

Fruits

Stairs or lift?

Stairs

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Yoga

Yoga Or Weights

A combination

Walking or Jogging

Brisk walking

Your take on health suppliments

Unnecessary

Best way to burn calories

Keep moving

One tip for everyday fitness

For every 2 hours that you are sedentary add 5 mins of movement, which could be a quick walk or a stretch. Leave the phone and free your mind