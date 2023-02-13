Talented actress Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir, who is known for his exceptional talent in projects SauBhagyalaxmi, Haasil, Kutumb, Dum, is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time on hand, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, the actress revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more
What is your cheat food?
Dessert
Favourite exercise?
Rope climbing
Fruits or juices?
Fruits
Stairs or lift?
Stairs
Your favourite lockdown exercise
Yoga
Yoga Or Weights
A combination
Walking or Jogging
Brisk walking
Your take on health suppliments
Unnecessary
Best way to burn calories
Keep moving
One tip for everyday fitness
For every 2 hours that you are sedentary add 5 mins of movement, which could be a quick walk or a stretch. Leave the phone and free your mind