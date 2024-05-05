Sculpt Your Body with Kriti Sanon’s Intense Glute and Abs Workout, Watch Video!

Kriti Sanon, a Bollywood actress, inspires us to pursue physical fitness to become our best selves. Krit firmly believes in the benefits of workout, meditation, and yoga and in promoting and spreading mental health awareness. So, when she isn’t pulling off spectacular looks and setting new fashion standards, Kriti Sanon works hard and inspires her followers with her workout motivation. This time, she posted a video of herself completing an intense glute and abs workout.

Kriti Sanon’s Glute and Abs Workout Appearance-

Kriti Sanon shared a video of herself doing an intense workout of Glute and Abs on Instagram. The actress appeared in an off-white strappy, sleeveless, U-neckline blouse and printed grey dots high-waisted pants. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted, low, messy bun paired with white socks and shoes.

In the video, the actress performs intense workouts, such as elevated deficit lunge, single-leg hip thrust, sumo squats, and weighted lateral walks. Her trainer methodically designed her workout programs, which combine strength training and core building. Kriti’s intense workout is filled with strength and balance.

She captioned her post, “Glute Morning! ✌️👊🏻🦵🏻🏋️‍♀️ Get Set Tribe!”

Glute and Abs Workout Benefits-

Adding a balanced glute and abs workout to your fitness routine can improve overall strength, stability, and functional movement, contributing to better health and performance in various aspects of life.

