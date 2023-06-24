Suryanamaskar has an extremely calming effect on my body: Arjun Aneja

Handsome hunk Arjun Aneja, who is known for his spectacular acting chops in television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Sadda Haq, is all set to make his comeback in the industry with his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The talented actor, who played a key role in the film Neerja, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Arjun revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

My cheat food would be Chinese. It can be Hakka Noodles with Manchurian.

Favourite exercise?

Suryanamaskar. I started doing that during lockdown and it has an extremely calming effect on my body.

Fruits or juices?

Juices

Stairs or lift?

If I am going for an official meeting, I would prefer a lift, otherwise, till the 4th floor, I can use the stairs.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

It would comprise yoga and meditation followed by reading Hanuman Chalisa and praying for the universe. I kick-start my day with lukewarm lemon and honey water.

Yoga Or Weights

Yoga

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Headstand

Walking or Jogging

Walking

Your take on health suppliments

I am not a health suppliment type of person.

Best way to burn calories

Running

One tip for everyday fitness?

Go every day and be consistent with your exercise.

