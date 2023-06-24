ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Suryanamaskar has an extremely calming effect on my body: Arjun Aneja

Arjun Aneja, who is all set to be seen in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, reveals his workout routine, cheat food, and more. Read on:

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 16:52:11
Suryanamaskar has an extremely calming effect on my body: Arjun Aneja

Handsome hunk Arjun Aneja, who is known for his spectacular acting chops in television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Sadda Haq, is all set to make his comeback in the industry with his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The talented actor, who played a key role in the film Neerja, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Arjun revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

My cheat food would be Chinese. It can be Hakka Noodles with Manchurian.

Favourite exercise?

Suryanamaskar. I started doing that during lockdown and it has an extremely calming effect on my body.

Fruits or juices?

Juices

Stairs or lift?

If I am going for an official meeting, I would prefer a lift, otherwise, till the 4th floor, I can use the stairs.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

It would comprise yoga and meditation followed by reading Hanuman Chalisa and praying for the universe. I kick-start my day with lukewarm lemon and honey water.

Yoga Or Weights

Yoga

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Headstand

Walking or Jogging

Walking

Your take on health suppliments

I am not a health suppliment type of person.

Best way to burn calories

Running

One tip for everyday fitness?

Go every day and be consistent with your exercise.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri
It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri
Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags Amazon miniTV’s next
Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags Amazon miniTV’s next
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree
My journey with Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the best ones I have had: Khushi Bhardwaj
My journey with Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the best ones I have had: Khushi Bhardwaj
Latest Stories
Tiku Weds Sheru Has A Tiger Shroff Connection
Tiku Weds Sheru Has A Tiger Shroff Connection
MM Keeravani On The Music Of Shah Rukh’s Paheli
MM Keeravani On The Music Of Shah Rukh’s Paheli
Anushka Sen’s Sensational Style In Red Maxi Dress Gets All The Hearts Today; Check Here
Anushka Sen’s Sensational Style In Red Maxi Dress Gets All The Hearts Today; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty
Shivangi Joshi’s Latest Style In Green Co-ord Set And Floral Skirt Makes Her The Most Stylish Beauty
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck
Avneet Kaur Seeks Blessings From Ganpati Bappa; Fans Wish Her Luck
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser
Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’ to release on November 24, 2023, check out teaser
Read Latest News