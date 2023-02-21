Tiger Shroff is among the best and most well-known young actors in Hindi cinema. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years, and he continues to grow and improve as a performer with each passing year. He takes his action game very seriously, so training is an important part of acting on-screen. No matter how busy or involved he is in his daily life, he will never skip a workout, which is what we like most about him. His social media posts are entertaining, so it’s no surprise that we enjoy him in person.

Tiger Shroff is an avid fitness fan who swears for high-intensity exercises and gymnastics. While he isn’t portraying roles for the big screen, you may find him in his gym, absorbed in a fitness program. Tiger also continues to post bits of his gym diaries on his Instagram account to inspire his Instagram family to start working on their health. Tiger’s exercise videos provide the required inspiration while creating significant fitness FOMO.

Tiger Shroff is well-known for his exceptional athleticism and martial arts abilities. His Instagram postings frequently include his training regimens and encourage viewers to live a healthy lifestyle. Tiger Shroff’s extraordinary fitness level has frequently shocked us. He has previously accomplished challenging tasks such as strength-training routines and other acrobatic maneuvers such as flips. Recently, Tiger shared a video of himself showing his awesome boxing skills, have a look.

Tiger Shroff’s Boxing Video

In his Instagram story, Tiger shared a video of himself indulging in a boxing fight with his fitness trainer, and it is not for the faint-hearted. In the video, Tiger can be seen in yellow and orange, throwing punches repeatedly at his trainer. Tiger Shroff captioned his story post, “I think I’ve gotten a little faster.”

Tiger Shroff’s Upcoming Movie

Ganapath is a Hindi-language thriller directed and written by Vikas Bahl and produced by Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon star in the film, with Amitabh Bachchan performing a brief cameo.

Did you like seeing Tiger shroff’s boxing video? Let us know your views in the comment; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.