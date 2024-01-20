Aesthetic Hallroom-Beautiful Balcony: A Look Into Arjun Bijlani’s Lavish Home

The ever-charming Arjun Bijlani is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the Indian television industry, with his acting stints in shows like Left Right Left, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and others. With his incredible journey in the industry, the actor earned huge fame and money. And like many of us, he fulfilled his dream of making his home a dream home. Arjun lives in a house that is built lavishly with appealing interiors and furniture. So, let’s take a look at his lavish home in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Arjun Bijlani’s Dream Home

1) Mesmerizing Entrance

Arjun’s house is a dream from the entrance itself. The entrance passage has a white-and-black contrast. The white walls with black and white tiling look attractive. The white ambiance looks sparkling with the gorgeous chandelier on the top. Stepping inside with such an environment is like entering a fairy world.

2) The Aesthetic Hall Room

The most important part of the house is the hall room. The actor made sure that it’s all aesthetic with the white walls and black and white tiling, just like the entrance. To match with the divine vibes of white walls, the white sofa set with black and white furniture looks attractive. Some beige seating furniture looks contrasting.

3) The Awards Section

What’s more interesting is the specified section for the awards and showpieces in the hall room, which increases the richness of the room and also gives a clear view of Arjun’s achievements.

4) The Cosy Bedroom

Even the bedroom is all cozy, with a wooden ceiling and floor. Everything looks so creative and simple that if you feel stressed, this environment will help you calm down.

5) Beautiful Balcony

Everyone’s favorite place is the balcony. Arjun made sure that this corner was perfect for spending quality. The green plants with the complementing furniture look wow. The view of the sunset is clear from here.



