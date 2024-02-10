Anushka Sen buys luxurious house in Mumbai, shares pictures of apartment

Popular television actress Anushka Sen recently left fans in awe as she unveiled glimpses of her luxurious new abode in Mumbai. Known for her roles in hit shows like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Balveer, Anushka took to Instagram to share her excitement about the milestone moment in her life.

The young starlet, who has garnered immense success at a remarkably young age, expressed her joy in acquiring her dream home alongside her parents. Sharing a series of pictures posing with her family against the backdrop of their new high-rise apartment, Anushka captioned the post with heartfelt gratitude, stating, “Our New Home. Sen Family. Another dream come true.”

The snapshots offer a glimpse into the lavish interiors of Anushka’s Mumbai residence, exuding elegance and comfort. Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that frame stunning city views, the apartment boasts modern amenities and stylish décor, reflecting the taste and personality of the Sen family.

Fans of the talented actress flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes. Admirers praised not only the breathtaking view from Anushka’s new home but also her own radiance and grace in the photos. While Anushka Sen’s journey in the television industry has been illustrious, her aspirations extend beyond the small screen. Exciting news awaits her fans as she gears up to make her debut in South Korean cinema with her upcoming project titled ‘Asia’, marking yet another milestone in her promising career path.