Alia Bhatt celebrated her 2nd wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor by sharing monochrome photos and a cartoon of their future

On Sunday, Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their second wedding anniversary with a poignant social media message that provided insight into their life together. The couple, recognized for their chemistry both on and off television, married on April 14, 2022, in a small ceremony that wowed fans worldwide. The actress posted a picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor on the wedding anniversary. Take a look below.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Monochrome Moments-

Alia Bhatt, in a touching tribute to their journey, shared a series of enchanting moments on Instagram. One such post featured a monochromatic photo, capturing Alia’s elegant look with her signature wavy hair and glamorous makeup. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked suave in a monochromatic ensemble, sporting a crisp white shirt, black blazer, and a tie, perfectly complemented by his combed hairstyle. This post truly encapsulated the spirit of their love and the depth of their bond.

The second picture is of Carl and Ellie from the ‘Up’ film. To highlight the fact that they grew old together, she drew comparisons between her life and that of Carl and Ellie’s life.

She captioned her post, “happy 2 🫶 here’s to us my love… today & many many years from today ✨♥️💫.”

Celebrities Wishes On Their Anniversary

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Karan Johar took to Instagram to extend their blessings and warm wishes to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their anniversary.

What do you think about Alia and Ranbir’s moment together? Let us know your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.