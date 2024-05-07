Couple Goals: Prithviraj Sukumaran Poses With Wife Supriya Menon In Not-so-desi Look

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon are popular couples in the South film industry. The duo often buzzes in the headlines for their amazing chemistry. Whether attending a party or award function, the couple never misses a chance to steal the spotlight with their style and togetherness. Recently, the couple graced their look in a not-so-desi style for an event in town, severing ‘couple goals.’

Taking to his Instagram handle, South star Prithviraj shared two photos showcasing his chemistry with wifey Supriya Menon. The couple stepped out wearing a not-so-desi ensemble for an event in town. The actor opted for a matte black shirt with matching pants secured with a statement belt. He served gentleman vibes with a sleek hairstyle, structured beard, sunglasses, and a watch.

On the other hand, Supriya looked beautiful in an elegant green organza saree, which she paired with a low-neckline blouse. The sparkling choker necklace, stud earrings, bold black eyes, rosy cheeks, and matte maroon lips made her look oh-so-wow. The mid-part bun with gajra added a desi touch. With the potli bag, she completed her not-so-desi vibe.

In the first image, Prithviraj posed with his wife all smiles, and they looked so adorable together, making it a million-dollar photo. In the other photo, the couple walked together like an ideal ‘couple’ serving ‘couple goals’.