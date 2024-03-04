Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Set Major Power Couple Goals In Traditional Outfits; See Pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one couple that consistently manages to capture our full attention despite all the couples in the Bollywood industry who come and go after gaining popularity. These two are among the most well-known figures in Bollywood nowadays. This has been demonstrated to us several times when they have appeared in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, and Ramleela. The couple also completely sets couple goals when it comes to fashion. Today, the couple took their Instagram profile and shared amazing pictures in traditional outfits. Have a look.

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh’s Traditional Outfit Appearance

Firstly, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared an Instagram picture of herself in a red and gold saree. The actress appeared in a red and gold work embellished round neckline and a half-sleeved blouse paired with sequin and diamond work embellished all the saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a messy puffy bun hairstyle with ruched mogra gajra. The diva applied heavy base makeup with bold black eyeliner, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and brown matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a gold and diamond necklace and ear studs. The diva poses in the pictures by showcasing her back-toned figure.

Secondly, The Ram Leela actor looked dapper in a black and blue sherwani and black pants and posted a picture on Instagram. He donned a black and blue bird feathers printed stand collar, full sleeves, midi length two layered sherwani and paired with straight pants. He fashioned her hair in a puff and pulled at the back hairstyle. The actor accessories her outfit with silver rings and diamond ear studs. Ranveer Singh poses and shows her toned jawline as he shares candid photoshoot pictures.

What do you think of a couple’s Traditional looks? Please let us know your thoughts in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.