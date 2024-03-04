Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Serves Gorgeous ‘Couple Goals’ In Ethnic Outfits; Check Now!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are two of the most adored and respected pairs in the Indian entertainment industry. For a long time, the two of them had been in love. But things only became public knowledge once they married and confirmed their relationship. Every time they walk out and take a picture together, they look so cute that we can’t stop loving it. This stylish duo knows how to turn heads at an event. The two go well together, and their stylish and composed stunning photos often make waves on the internet.

Today, the diva uploaded awesome pictures of herself in ethnic wear with her loving husband on Instagram. Have a look.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Ethnic Outfit Appearance

The Phone Bohot actress looks regal in an off-white lehenga set. The outfit comprises an off-white V-plunging neckline, sheer floral embroidered sleeves blouse, matching chikankari embroidered floral work high-waisted flared floor-length skirt paired with sheer matching-colored dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied matte finish makeup with brown eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and nude matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a gold and diamond necklace, ear studs, and a ring. The actress gives striking poses in the latest photoshoot picture on Instagram.

Secondly, the Sam Bahadur actor looks dashing in a black and silver sherwani and pants. He appeared in a black and silver work embellished stand collar, jacket style straight, full sleeves, midi length sherwani, and plain black pants. He fashioned her hair in a side-parted puffed hairstyle. The duo looks gorgeous in the latest photoshoot pictures.

Did you like seeing a Bollywood couple in ethnic wear? Share your views in the comment section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.