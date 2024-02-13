Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Fab Chemistry In Plunging Dress & Tuxedo Is No Miss, Watch

Kiara Advani takes the internet by storm with her scorching hot avatar for the latest photoshoot with her actor-husband, Sidharth Malhotra. The actress enjoys a huge fandom of 33.7 million followers who took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video showcasing her jaw-dropping chemistry with her husband, which is an absolute no-miss for Bollywood fans.

In the shared video, Kiara looked like a queen in a stunning black dress with a sexy plunging neckline and attached gloves, giving her the vibe of a supernova. She accessorized her look with an attractive diamond necklace piece and rounded her appearance with a simple hairstyle and minimalistic makeup. On the other hand, Sidharth was a heartthrob in a black tuxedo that had an attractive touch with the mustard yellow blazer.

What made us hooked to the screen was their amazing chemistry as they walked through the passage and effortlessly showcased their charm, posing near the door. Kiara and Sidharth share a captivating on-screen chemistry that sparks magic. Their seamless connection and sizzling presence create magnetic energy, leaving audiences captivated and wanting more. Their beautiful smiles and close moments are so adorable and wow.

So, are you loving their new energy? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.