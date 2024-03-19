Milestone Moments: Arjun Bijlani and His Wife Neha Swami Mark 21 Years of Togetherness. Watch!

Arjun Bijlani, a TV actor, and his wife, Neha Swami, have always set serious relationship goals. They understand exactly how to make one other feel loved and special. Arjun and Neha’s deep bond has captured our hearts. They are a true source of inspiration for anyone seeking meaningful friendship and couple goals. They are popular among the people. This time, he shared a video of himself and his beloved wife, Neha Swami, celebrating 21 years of marriage. Please take a look at the video below.

Arjun Bijlani And Neha Swami’s Wedded Bliss Moments Appearance-

Taking to an Instagram post, Arjun Bijlani posted a video celebrating 21 years of togetherness as he appeared in an all-black round neckline, half-sleeves, plain front slit neckline shirt paired with baggy cargo pants. Neha Swami donned a white collar, full sleeves, and front buttons featuring a loose shirt dress. In the video, both show her back and hold each other’s hands while holding a red bunch of balloons as they walk to the balcony. Then, they send balloons into the air as their token of love. They also gave hugs and kisses and smiled at the camera.

What is your reaction to their moments together? Let us know your views in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.