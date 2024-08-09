Mouni Roy Celebrates Hubby Suraj Nambiar’s 37th Birthday By Sharing Kissing Pictures

Mouni Roy, the popular actress known for her stunning beauty and acting prowess, is celebrating her husband Suraj Nambiar’s birthday today in the most adorable. The love story began with celebrating New Year’s Eve with her childhood best friend in Dubai, where she first met him in 2019. Afterward, they had a fairy tale wedding incorporating Malayali and Bengali traditions on January 27, 2022.

Suraj Nambiar, born to Jain parents in Bengaluru, is an Indian businessman based in Dubai. The actress took to social media to share cozy and loving pictures, giving fans a glimpse into their special day. Among the photos that caught everyone’s attention were the sweet, stunning pictures that beautifully captured the love between the couple. Take a look below!

Romantic Birthday Celebration Of Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy has always been vocal about her love for Suraj Nambiar, and on his 37th birthday, she made sure the world knew just how much he means to her. The actress posted a heartfelt message along with the photos, expressing her love and gratitude for having him in her life.

In the pictures, Mouni and Suraj share tender kisses, hugs, and cozy moments, showcasing their deep bond and affection. The images perfectly blend romance and sweetness, reflecting the couple’s strong connection. Their palpable chemistry makes these photos a true testament to their love story.

By sharing photos, Mouni Roy wrote, “Lemme kiss you happy birthday now!!!!! Dear husband, You built the fantasy for me, not on the pages I love to read so much, but in real life, gave me my fairy, errrrr reality tale. I love you for all your perfections & ideosyncracies. Best days of my life started when I met you coz you gimme premature ventricular contractions err’y single day.. happy birthday baby; I love you so…. Love, wifey.”

Mouni Roy’s birthday tribute to her husband must have been liked by her beloved husband, Suraj Nambiar; it is a beautiful celebration of love and togetherness.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.