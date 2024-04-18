Palak Tiwari, Adaa Khan & Saumya Tandon Are Inspiration To Rock Western Look With Traditional Touch

Palak Tiwari, Adaa Khan, and Saumya Tandon are well-known actresses who have established themselves as style icons. Their fashion sense is amazing, and they effortlessly pull off any outfit. Whatever they wear becomes the latest style. The actress has recently been rocking her fashion game. They experiment with Western outfits with a desi touch, giving us huge fashion goals. Take a look below at their fashion appearance-

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari looks stunning in a grey, shiny, strappy, sleeveless, sweetheart neckline crop top with a traditional embroidered work corset asymmetric hemline, teamed with a grey shimmery fabric sleeves jacket and matching pants, which adds oomph to the ensemble. The actress completed the look with a sleek, middle-parted, wavy, open hairstyle. The actress enhanced her ensemble with silver high heels. Her makeup looked flawless, with sparkly eyelids, accentuated cheekbones, and glossy nude lips. Her eyes were brilliant in the photos.

Adaa Khan

Slay the red carpet like Adaa Khan in this black corset blouse and bronze metallic saree. The ensemble consists of a black sweetheart neckline, sleeveless, sequin bust work, corset top, and a bronze metallic saree with a pleated tucked end piece, which appears seductive. Her gorgeous look epitomizes glamour. Her appearance is finished with gold and white earrings, a silver ring, glam makeup with sparkly eyeshadow, black eyeliner, peach cheek contour, peach, creamy lips, and a half-tied up and rest open hairstyle.

Saumya Tandon

The actress looks stunning in a gorgeous red jumpsuit. The ensemble includes a red strapless, tube-style midriff fitted with 3/4 length tight shimmering fabric and a traditional floral embroidered jumpsuit. The actress finished the look with a side-parted long wavy hairstyle. The diva styled her makeup with elegant arched brows, dewy soft eyes, black eyeliner, and bold red lips. She pairs her attire with red and silver C-style earrings, a light bronze ring, and beige heels.

