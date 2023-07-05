Kriti Sanon names her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’, fans connect it to late Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon has recently unveiled the name of her newly established production house, ‘Blue Butterfly Films’, which has sparked a heartfelt connection among fans to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. As fans delved into old conversations between Kriti and Sushant on social media, discussions resurfaced regarding Sushant’s fondness for blue butterflies. In one such conversation, it appeared that Kriti had inquired about Sushant’s fascination with blue butterflies, to which he passionately responded, explaining how they symbolize emergence, resonance, and connection. For the unversed, there were rumours that the two were in relationship.

Kriti Sanon launches new production house

The actress took to her Instagram handle on July 4 to announce the biggest news to her fans. Talking about the new venture, Kriti acknowledged the knowledge she has gained during her nine years in the industry and emphasized her desire to continue learning. With great enthusiasm, she tagged her sister, Nupur Sanon. In a snippet from her message, Kriti’s words read as, “I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself.”

Exciting news! 🎥✨ #KritiSanon takes a step into the world of production as she announces her very own production company, Blue Butterfly Films, alongside her sister #NupurSanon. pic.twitter.com/XOFdcnuBXA — Filmfare (@filmfare) July 5, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput’s perspectives on blue butterfly

During an ongoing discussion on Reddit, fans brought in old conversations between Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon on social media, where Kriti (assumably) asked Sushant Singh Rajput about his obsession with blue butterflies, as he used to use them frequently in his posts. To which, Sushant Singh Rajput promptly replied, “signifies the emergence, the inevitable, the resonance, between, you and I and all of us. For feelings you could trust, for meanings you could refer to chaos theory/ complexity theory/ fractals/ non linear dynamics/butterfly effect/ philosophy/ science/complex numbers/ cognitive science/ behavioural economics etc etc…. but we could also just, feel, I move my fingers here and you smile there, it is resonance my love, magical”