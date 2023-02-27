Sai Tamhankar the Bengali actress is on a personal and professional high!! Yes, she has turned into an entrepreneur and this is something special for her. A report on Pinkvilla.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

She recently launched her exquisite label ‘The Saree Story’ which the concept of globalising saree with sumptuous and elegant designs. Interestingly, Sai has started this brand in collaboration with her college friend Shruti Bhosale Chavan.

Talking about the same, Sai, who has been very particular about picking up her roles, has been made sure to be equally diligent with her designs and sarees. “The designs, the cloth and every minuscule element that culminates into the process of making a saree is unique and exclusive at the ‘The Saree Story’. Like there is a story to every film every Saree in our brand has a story to it,” she added.

You can check the designs of the sarees here!!

Certainly, Saree style can never fade and this one from Sai Tamhankar will catch on like fire!!

