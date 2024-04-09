Lifestyle | Travel

Anushka Sen has continually wowed fashion fans and style icons with her stunning appearances, whether in traditional or Western attire. She never misses an opportunity to dazzle with her amazing sense of fashion. She easily pulls off any outfit, from pantsuits to midi dresses. The actress’s exceptional fashion sense boosts her appearance in any outfit. This time, the beauty turns Korean, sporting the traditional Korean hanbok dress in her recent Instagram photos.

Anushka Sen’s Hanbok Dress Appearance-

Anushka Sen gave us a sneak glimpse at her incredible trip to Korea. The stunning images show the diva wearing the traditional Korean Hanbok outfit. Her white and purple hanbok dress is a sight to behold, with its upper portion featuring a wrap-over dress with a purple knot, a bust line hemline design, and full gold floral work wrist appearance sleeves. The ensemble is further enhanced by a gold floral belt and a bow-style knot at the back, adding a touch of glamour. The purple and white floral embroidered pleated flared skirt style dress adds a vibrant touch to the outfit.

She fashioned her hair in a half-tied braided and rest straight open tresses and added hair stickers, floral accessories, and a bow to tie her braid, enhancing her appearance. For makeup, Anushka chooses a fresh and radiant look, with glowing skin, soft eyeshadow, and a peach lip color that complements the soft hues of her outfit. Completing her ensemble gracefully, Anushka accessories her look with gold ear hoops, a silver ring, and a purple and silver handbag.

