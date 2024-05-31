Bucket List Vacation: Shehnaaz Gill And Divyanka Tripathi Explore Natural Beauty

Television’s popular divas Shehnaaz Gill and Divyanka Tripathi never miss a chance to treat themselves to deserved vacations, spending quality time with family or alone. Yet again, the actresses are headed for another vacation to tick off their bucket list. Let’s dive into their vacation thrills, exploring natural beauty.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Dreamy Mauritius Vacation

Bigg Boss 13 contestant is enjoying her time in Mauritius to the fullest. After experiencing a thrilling quad bike ride for the first time in Casela Park, the diva is now having some moments in nature, witnessing and exploring the wonders. The actress stepped out wearing a simple bohemian printed maxi dress, and she had a great time witnessing the greenery and beautiful flowers, strolling around the park, and playfully spending some breezy moments at the beach. Her radiant smile and glow on her face speak up for the enthusiasm she has to fulfill her bucket list vacation goals.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Fun-filled Vacation In Mountains

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is having a great time on her romantic vacation in the Mountains with her beloved hubby Vivek Dahiya. And today, someone new visited their place. In the pictures shared on her Instagram, Divyanka can be seen feeding a monkey, and the couple enjoyed some time with the cute animal. Also, it seems Divyanka has it on her bucket list to explore nature with wildlife. The actress couldn’t get over the cute monkey and loved playing with them.