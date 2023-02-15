Pragati Choursiya the talented actress who was last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein is a travel freak. She loves travelling with her family.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Pragati talks about her travel choices.

Check them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

The mode of travel depends on the company I am with or the place I am going to travel to. If I have to choose an answer, it will be aeroplanes as they are quicker. Recently, I travelled by boat and it was memorable.

Your most memorable travel was:

It was my trip to Goa with my mom and sister. It was a very impulsive decision that came out of nowhere. We planned the entire trip in two days.

Vacation spot you long to go:

North-East

Your favorite travel buddy:

Has to be my mom.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual always during travel.

Your top three travelling essentials:

Essential pouch which has the basic personal care things, cash and personal clothing which I will need.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

A beach surrounded by hills.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I have not travelled solo yet.

Any road trip experience:

Most memorable one has to be the ones we had when I was young with my family. We used to go in the car, with my dad driving.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Always eating. Also good music during travel.