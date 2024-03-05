Inside Jasmin Bhasin’s Breezy, Sunny & Quirky Phuket Vacation, Watch Unseen Video

The charismatic TV personality Jasmin Bhasin is a passionate travel enthusiast. She enjoys exploring the world with zest and often treats her fans with captivating glimpses of her adventures. From scenic landscapes to cultural gems, her Instagram feed is a display of her discovery. Today, the actress recalls her Phuket vacation memories, sharing an unseen video. Let’s take a look below.

On Monday morning, Jasmin Bhasin seemed lost in the vacation vibe as the actress dropped an unseen video from her recent trip to Phuket Island in Thailand. The video starts with the Dil Se Dil Tak actress walking through the dreamy wooden path with beautiful lighting. Dressed in the white mini-dress, she looked beautiful.

Later, Jasmin enjoyed her time taking a dip in the swimming pool, living life to the fullest. Not just that, the actress also loved swinging near the seashore with breezy air, sandy beach, and sunny weather. Her cheerful smile and happiness can be seen clearly on her face. Enjoying the vacation vibe in Phuket l, the Naagin actress took advantage of the time and captured the beautiful places and moments to recall these memories later on. Recalling these memories from a recent vacation, in the caption, she wrote, “Back to reality from a beautiful short vacation ❤️.”

Did you like Jasmin Bhasin’s fun during her Phuket vacation in the unseen video? Drop your views in the comments box below.