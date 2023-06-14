My most memorable travel was to Abu Dhabi: Mission Majnu fame Aarnav Dhamija

Young and talented Aarnav Dhamija, who is known for his work in Mission Majnu, loves to travel and explore new places. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I prefer travelling by plane.

Your most memorable travel was:

I went to Abu Dhabi, and it has my best memories of travel.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Maldives

Your favorite travel buddy:

My father

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I like travelling with my brother.

Any road trip experience:

Jim Corbett.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Listening to music

