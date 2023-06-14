ADVERTISEMENT
My most memorable travel was to Abu Dhabi: Mission Majnu fame Aarnav Dhamija

Aarnav Dhamija, who is known for his work in Mission Majnu, loves to travel. The actor reveals his travel buddy, road trip experience and more. Read full interview below

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jun,2023 15:47:53
Young and talented Aarnav Dhamija, who is known for his work in Mission Majnu, loves to travel and explore new places. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I prefer travelling by plane.

Your most memorable travel was:

I went to Abu Dhabi, and it has my best memories of travel.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Maldives

Your favorite travel buddy:

My father

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I like travelling with my brother.

Any road trip experience:

Jim Corbett.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Listening to music

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

