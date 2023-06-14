My most memorable travel was to Abu Dhabi: Mission Majnu fame Aarnav Dhamija

Young and talented Aarnav Dhamija, who is known for his work in Mission Majnu, loves to travel and explore new places. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.
Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?
I prefer travelling by plane.
Your most memorable travel was:
I went to Abu Dhabi, and it has my best memories of travel.
Vacation spot you long to go:
Maldives
Your favorite travel buddy:
My father
Styled up or Casual during travel:
Casual
Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:
Beaches
Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?
I like travelling with my brother.
Any road trip experience:
Jim Corbett.
Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?
Listening to music
Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Negative Character In A Web Series (Male/Female): Tillotama Shome ,Anil Kapoor,Arunoday Singh,Kay Kay Menon,Kabir Sadanand,Aahana Kumra,Aanchal Siingh,Ashish Vidyarthi
Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Social Media Star – Female? Isha Borah, Shruti Sinha, Mrunal Panchal, Vrushali Jawale, Aditi Bhatia, Ashnoor Kaur, Anam Darbar
Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actress In A Web Series? Anjana Sukhani, Muskkaan Jaferi, Neena Gupta, Ridhi Dogra, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Wamiqa Gabbi
Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Web Series (Drama)? Aditi Rao Hydari, Drashti Dhami, Huma Qureshi, Madhuri Dixit, Raashii Khanna, Shefali Shah, Shriya Pilgaonkar