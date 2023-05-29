Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Web Series (Drama)? Aditi Rao Hydari, Drashti Dhami, Huma Qureshi, Madhuri Dixit, Raashii Khanna, Shefali Shah, Shriya Pilgaonkar

India’s biggest web entertainment awards, IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is here to celebrate excellence in web entertainment. Post the success of the first four editions, the fifth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be bigger and better.

In this modern era, digital platforms are the future of cinema. The advantage of these types of digital fields is that there is no restriction for creativity and improvisation. Today, we list the nominees for the ‘Most Popular Actress In A Web Series (Drama) category at IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. Check below!

Aditi Rao Hydari Vote Now The Bollywood beauty has this knack for surprising her fans with something new, and the trend continued with her latest project Jubilee. Aditi played the lead role in Vikramaditya Motwane ‘s web series Jubilee, which streamed on Prime Video. She was fantastic and received rave reviews for her performance, making her name a must-have on our list.

Drashti Dhami Vote Now ‘Duranga,’ the official Hindi adaptation of the Korean drama ‘Flower of Evil,’ saw television diva Drashti Dhami playing the lead role. The actress, who has a huge experience working in TV shows, outshined in her debut web series.

Huma Qureshi Vote Now With every passing year, the popular actress of Bollywood is rising a notch higher with her electrifying performance. Huma was seen as Rani Bharti, a woman pulled from her household and cattle-rearing chores to become the Chief Minister of Bihar in the web series Maharani. In season 2, she continued to win praise from the fans and critics. It certainly managed to get the best out of Huma as an artist in Maharani Season 2.

Madhuri Dixit Vote Now The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood has been the undisputed queen of the ’90s. While she might not be as active as she would like to be in the movies, she certainly charmed her fans once again with her digital debut in The Fame Game on Netflix. The audience loved the series, and it automatically gives her a spot on this esteemed list

Raashii Khanna Vote Now South actor Raashii Khanna grabbed the viewers’ eyeballs for her performance in Farzi. She portrayed the role of an RBI analyst with expertise in detecting counterfeit notes, Megha, in the Prime Video series. What really made the series so special was the presence and splendid work of Raashii.

Shefali Shah Vote Now Shefali Shah is a bonafide superstar who knows her strengths well. With a bang, she returned as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime Season 2. Season 2 of the series focussed on the hunt for a more sinister group of criminals – the dreaded kaccha-banyan gang. Shefali did a commendable job in the series.

Shriya Pilgaonkar Vote Now Shriya Pilgaonkar has always been a force to reckon with and has been recognized as someone blessed with a raw talent for acting. Her acting chops really had us audiences connected and engrossed in the story of Taaza Khabar. There’s no way the list was complete without her.

