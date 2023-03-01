Hemant Thatte the talented actor who is presently seen in Star Plus’ Imlie loves to travel to newer destinations.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Hemant talks about his travel choices.
Check them here
Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?
Plane and car, have never travelled by boat
Your most memorable travel was:
New York, USA for a shoot of Sansakar Dharohar Apnoki on Colors
Vacation spot you long to go:
Anywhere
Your favorite travel buddy:
My wife and son
Styled up or Casual during travel:
Casual
Your top three traveling essentials:
Money, strong mind, good health
Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:
Beach and Hills
Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?
Both
Any road trip experience:
Bombay to Himachal Pradesh and back
Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?
All 3