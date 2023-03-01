Hemant Thatte the talented actor who is presently seen in Star Plus’ Imlie loves to travel to newer destinations.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Hemant talks about his travel choices.

Check them here

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Plane and car, have never travelled by boat

Your most memorable travel was:

New York, USA for a shoot of Sansakar Dharohar Apnoki on Colors

Vacation spot you long to go:

Anywhere

Your favorite travel buddy:

My wife and son

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual

Your top three traveling essentials:

Money, strong mind, good health

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beach and Hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Both

Any road trip experience:

Bombay to Himachal Pradesh and back

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

All 3