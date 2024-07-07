Palak Tiwari’s Dubai Vacation Is All About Sizzling Look And Bold Style

Palak Tiwari is a stunning actress in the industry. The actress shows her stunning acting skills in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. Palak is also known for her fashion appearance; she posts stunning photos on Instagram. Her wardrobe has an outfit for every occasion, whether attending an event in a saree or going out in casual attire. Today, Palak Tiwari shares photos of herself showing her glam fashion in her recent getaway. Check out the photos below!

Palak Tiwari’s Dubai’s Vacation Photos-

Taking to her Instagram post, Palak Tiwari shared pictures from her recent vacation in Atlantis, The Palm Dubai. She appeared in a stunning teal blue halter-neck back knot-tied bralette with white baggy pants showcasing her toned physique. She styles her look with a side-partition messy hairstyle and minimal makeup with blushy cheeks and matte lips, which compliment her look.

In the second look, Palak Tiwari opts for a fiery look in a gorgeous red fit. The outfit features a ruffle sleeveless backless with ruffles all over the bodice, which gives an awesome look to her appearance. The diva styles her look with a messy hairstyle and minimal matte lips and pairs it with a wristwatch.

In the photos, Palak Tiwari shared photos of her close-up look, showcasing her amazing beauty. Next, the actress also shared a glimpse of Dubai’s famous places, such as the beach, hotel, and aquarium. Palak also shared a funny picture of her holding a big roti in her hand and posing for the camera.

