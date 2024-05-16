Vacation Goals: Rubina Dilaik Enjoys Her Bhutan Trip with Her Husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the most adorable couple in the television industry. Their chemistry and relationship frequently attract the audience’s attention. They never miss an opportunity to make headlines, whether they’re working together or vacationing. Throughout their Bhutan trip, Rubina and Abhinav would capture precious memories through photographs. On their new trip, the couple explored nature views in Bhutan and shared stunning pictures of themselves. Take a look at the pictures below!

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Bhutan Trip Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture of herself as they enjoyed the trip to Bhutan. The actress looked stylish in a light pink round neckline, warm wool fabric, button featuring, full sleeves sweater. She rounded off her look with a side-parted straight hairstyle, minimal makeup, and pink matte lips. To compliment her outfit with accessories such as blue-shaded sunglasses, silver ear hoops, and a ring.

In the first picture, the actress chooses candid poses while looking at nature. In the second picture, the couple enjoys time together, and the background is filled with a blue sky with white clouds, greenery, and beautiful structures. They are captured in a candid pose. Lastly, the actress appears casual in a printed top and off-white jacket. She looks out the window in the picture and enjoys the scenic view.

