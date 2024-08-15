5 Must-Watch Movies For This 78th Independence Day celebration, From “Ae Watan Mere Watan” To “Indian Police Force”

The 78th Independence Day is approaching, and there’s no better way to celebrate the true spirit of freedom than by immersing yourself in powerful films and shows that honor the indomitable courage of our soldiers and freedom fighters. These stories highlight the hardships and struggles endured by many to secure a brighter future for our nation. From the thriller-drama “Ae Watan Mere Watan” to the action-packed cop drama “Indian Police Force,” here’s a list of the top five films and shows that remind us of their unparalleled contributions, paying homage to the bravery of our freedom fighters and the courage of our armed forces.

Ae Watan Mere Watan: Set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942, Ae Watan Mere Watan follows the life of a fierce college girl from Bombay, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, who plays a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film chronicles her remarkable journey as she starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, sparking a high-stakes case by the British authorities. Inspired by true events, the thriller-drama is a fictional tale about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice, and resourcefulness of the nation’s youth, which inspires today’s generation.

Available On:- Prime Video

Indian Police Force: Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the Indian Police Force is a tribute to the relentless commitment and unwavering dedication of Indian police officers, who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. The seven-episode series revolves around the harrowing journey of DCP Kabir Malik, who gets assigned to investigate a series of lethal bomb blasts in the national capital, Delhi, during the momentous Delhi Police Raising Day. The action-packed cop drama series boasts a stellar cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

Available On:- Prime Video

Naam Namak Nishan: Set in the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Naam Namak Nishan is an aspirational tale about the making of Indian Army officers. It is the story of young cadets from across India who transcend the divides of race, class, caste, sex, creed, and personal differences with the sole aim of becoming soldiers. The drama series features Helly Shah, Varun Sood, and Karan Vohra in lead roles.

Available On:- Amazon miniTV

Rakshak India’s Braves Chapter 1: Based on real-life events, Rakshak India’s Braves Chapter 1 honors the courage of patriots who put their lives at stake to protect the motherland. It recounts the heroic actions of Lieutenant Triveni Singh and his team, who bravely infiltrated Jammu Tawi Railway Station and neutralized militants who mercilessly attacked civilians. Starring Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna, and Vishwas Kini in lead roles, this powerful tale of bravery and sacrifice showcases the unyielding spirit that defines the nation’s brave hearts.

Available On:- Amazon miniTV

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: The biographical film follows the life of Indian activist, politician, and writer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, starting with the death of his father due to the Bubonic plague in 1897. It shows how Vinayak became a revolutionary, influenced by leaders such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Giuseppe Mazzini, after being enraged by injustices. Directed by Randeep Hooda, “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar” stars Randeep himself in the titular role and Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in key roles. The film highlights his bravery, intellectual prowess, and unwavering dedication to achieving complete political independence in India.

Available On:- Zee5

As we gear up to ring in the national holiday, these films and shows offer the perfect mix of patriotism, history, and entertainment. So grab your favorite snack, hit play, and let the stories of courage and freedom inspire you this Independence Day.