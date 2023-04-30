ADVERTISEMENT
5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees

Here check out times when Trisha Krishnan proved her ethnicity is stunning sarees.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Apr,2023 17:22:19
5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees

Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan is a superstar actress in the South film industry. She has also worked in the Hindi cinema. Being in the industry over the years, she has learned fashion and styling. However, the diva gives her best looks in ethnic outfits. In addition, she loves wearing sarees, and her Instagram pictures are proof of her ethnicity in sarees.

1) Beautiful In Brown

Trisha Krishnan’s love for saree is evident in her series of Instagram pictures. The actress donned a beautiful brown sequin embellished saree with a contrasting red blouse. The oxidized choker, red lips, and open hairstyle added to her desi look.

5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees 801360

2) Floral Yellow

PS: I star Trisha styled herself gorgeously in a floral printed yellow saree with a garden green v-neckline blouse. The long jhumka, captivating makeup, and loose hair elevated her overall look.

5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees 801361

5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees 801362

3) Princess Blue

Trisha Krishnan is exuding princess vibes in this heavily embroidered blue saree paired with a butterfly neckline blouse with added sleeves. A diamond necklace set, smokey makeup, and hairstyle rounded her appearance.

5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees 801363

4) Creamy Satin

The 39-year-old Trisha Krishnan made her simple creamy satin saree look glamorous with a beautiful motif choker and earrings paired with a sleek bun and complimenting makeup.

5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees 801364

5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees 801365

5) Wow In White

Trisha Krishnan got styled in an Indo-Western saree style. The white chikankari kurta paired with a sleeveless blouse looked captivating. The minimal makeup and accessories uplifted her glow.

5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees 801367

5 Times Trisha Krishnan Proved Her Ethnicity In Gorgeous Sarees 801368

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

