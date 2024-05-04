Sobhita Dhulipala on the three things that have shaped her choices and life

Sobhita Dhulipala has now managed to carve out a body of work that has got her to be noticed even though it is not majorly mainstream yet exceptional. A journey from Raman Raghav to Monkey Man has proved that she is here to make a mark and carve a niche for herself and her choice of work.

When it comes to choices, Dhulipala opens up on three fundamental things that have shaped her life in a recent interview with GQ. She said, She expressed that her life had been shaped by decisions made based on available options, personal passions, and the belief that nothing ultimately matters.

Dhulipala, who auditioned for Monkey Man in 2016 and shot in lockdown for this aspirational project has been winning widespread appreciation for her portrayal of a character that is so layered but showcased with so much grace from critics abroad.

Dhulipala has recently been part of some of the finer projects. A simple girl next door in Raman Raghav to Tara Khanna in Made in Heaven franchise who is a woman with beauty with the brain, and even being a part of a Mani Ratnam imagination playing the key role of Vaanathi in PS 1 and PS 2.

When it comes to her projects ahead, she is all set to be seen in Sitara, and a few unannounced projects rolling as well.