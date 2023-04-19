Fearless fashion plate Zendaya has come a long way since she smiled for cameras as a bright-eyed adolescent Disney star at Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never showcase, which marked the actor’s first major Hollywood premiere. Her passion for fashion was instant, although not always simple. Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, devised a long-term strategy. Along the way, there have been some jaw-dropping red-carpet moments. Zendaya possesses a chameleon-like ability that renders the notion of a signature look utterly uninteresting. Check out the top 5 times Zendaya Coleman looked extremely lovely.

The latest fashion

In the face of a directed Comme des Garçons motif for the 2017 Met Gala, Zendaya opted for whimsical Dolce & Gabbana couture. Zendaya’s tropical ballgown fluttering with parrot patterns was a colorful reminder that she can’t be boxed in.

The contemporary ball gown

During the 2020 Emmys, the Euphoria actor made history by becoming the youngest and second Black woman to win the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Her spectacular Giorgio Armani Privé glittery bralette and polka-dot ball gown were plastered throughout the press praising the bright young star as she zoomed into the ceremony wearing two unique outfits.

Coming back with a vengeance

What better way to welcome Zendaya back on the red carpet than in classic Versace? Roach picked two lavish gowns for the actor’s 2023 NAACP Image Awards presentation, including this brilliant green and black gown from 2002.

Identify another mortal who looks good in armor in this narrative about a knight. Zendaya’s Joan of Arc tribute, complete with vampy Versace sequins and towering platforms, was a saintly take on the 2018 Met Gala’s Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination theme. In terms of visuals, “Holy” was a difficult sell, but Zendaya went in with a bang.

Westwood glitz at its finest.

Zendaya’s metamorphosis from Disney darling to bona fide Hollywood star was confirmed by her Vivienne Westwood outfit. There have been comparisons to Lisa Bonet. Greek deities, as well. Yet she appeared completely unique to us.

Zendaya Coleman has looked amazing in every outfit she has worn up to this point. These were her top five looks in which she looked incredibly stunning. Please share your thoughts, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for additional updates and information.