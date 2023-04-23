ADVERTISEMENT
Music | News

Watch: Zendaya returns to stage to perform at Coachella 2023, (video inside)

Check out this latest amazing video of Zendaya

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Apr,2023 17:32:44
Watch: Zendaya returns to stage to perform at Coachella 2023, (video inside)

Zendaya is one of the most wonderful and amazing performing artistes in the global entertainment industry. The diva has been on top of her game in the entertainment space for many years and well, we are proud of her. The thing with Zendaya is that anything and everything that she does becomes a sensation and no wonder, her fans always shower her with a lot of love and affection.

Check out this viral moment of Zendaya from Coachella 2023:

Zendaya returned to perform music on stage at Coachella 2023 where she shared the stage with popular singer and composer Labrinth. The Hollywood diva took the fans by surprise certainly as no one was expecting her on stage. The stage performance in California marks her return to the stage after 7 years. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right folks? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
5 Times Zendaya Coleman Looked Spectacular In Gowns
5 Times Zendaya Coleman Looked Spectacular In Gowns
"We can't be in there together," Zendaya Coleman on cooking with Tom Holland
"We can't be in there together," Zendaya Coleman on cooking with Tom Holland
Urfi Javed Teases Paparazzi's Calling Zendaya as Jhendaya, Netizens React
Urfi Javed Teases Paparazzi's Calling Zendaya as Jhendaya, Netizens React
Do You know? Zendaya Coleman Did Her Own Makeup For NMACC Appearance
Do You know? Zendaya Coleman Did Her Own Makeup For NMACC Appearance
Zendaya Coleman Gives An 'Indian Tadka' To Her Look As She Appeared In A Blue Sparkling Saree
Zendaya Coleman Gives An 'Indian Tadka' To Her Look As She Appeared In A Blue Sparkling Saree
Trending: Aishwarya Rai accidentally photobombs Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's picture with Tom Holland and Zendaya, check out
Trending: Aishwarya Rai accidentally photobombs Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's picture with Tom Holland and Zendaya, check out
Latest Stories
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Read Latest News