Watch: Zendaya returns to stage to perform at Coachella 2023, (video inside)

Zendaya is one of the most wonderful and amazing performing artistes in the global entertainment industry. The diva has been on top of her game in the entertainment space for many years and well, we are proud of her. The thing with Zendaya is that anything and everything that she does becomes a sensation and no wonder, her fans always shower her with a lot of love and affection.

Zendaya returned to perform music on stage at Coachella 2023 where she shared the stage with popular singer and composer Labrinth. The Hollywood diva took the fans by surprise certainly as no one was expecting her on stage. The stage performance in California marks her return to the stage after 7 years. See below folks –

THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND pic.twitter.com/oBXCLNm89K — j a d a (@jadawadas) April 23, 2023

