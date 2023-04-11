Euphoria star Zendaya Coleman in an interview with The Sun, revealed her great bond with Tom Holland but shares that though they have been friends for seven years, she still doesn’t get the British phrases. Also, the diva revealed Tom Holland’s kitchen talent.

Tom Holland UK Accent

When asked by Zendaya Coleman about her rapport with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland the actress revealed that she loves the UK accent, but when it comes to an understanding of British slang, she can never get it. In the interview, she said, “I love the ­British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang,” she joked. “Like, I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs? It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases — but I don’t get it!”

Tom Holland And Zendaya Coleman At NMACC

A week back, Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland attended the most significant cultural event held by Ambani’s NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre). The duo was dressed in the best designer outfits. Tom looked dapper in a black suit, while Zendaya Coleman appeared heavenly in a blue saree by designer Rahul Missra.

Tom Holland U.K Home

The Spider-Man actor bought a mansion in Richmond, and the duo vacationed there last year. Talking about Tom, Zendaya said, “He is outstanding in the kitchen, which is fortunate as I am accident-prone”. Also, “We learnt early on that only one of us could be in the kitchen at a time, we are both control freaks, so we can’t be in there together.”

