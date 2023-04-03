Ever since the trio of Salman Khan, Tom Holland, and Shah Rukh Khan clicked together at the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, it has taken social media by storm with fans demanding this trio to come up with a Superhero multiverse. As Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is in the making, the fans have given rise to a whole new chatter to demand this on-screen superhero trio to feature in the film.

As the superstars have played superhero characters on the big screens, with Salman Khan being Devil from ‘KICK’, Shah Rukh Khan being G.One in ‘Ra. One’ and Tom Holland being spiderman in the marvel cinematic universe, the fans are excited to witness the Hollywood and Bollywood superhero multiverse on screen in Kick 2. The three superstar enjoys a huge fanbase all across the globe and if this trio makes an appearance together as a superhero in a single frame on the screen, this definitely going to create wonders.

The meme pages on social media are constantly flooding the picture collage of the superhero characters of the trio together with anticipation to watch them together in a film. The picture got viral all over the internet like fire with the fan’s demand constantly on the rise to watch this superhero trio on the screen together.

As the audience has seen the magic of the Hollywood multiverse and Bollywood multiverse on the screen, watching this on-screen superhero trio would definitely be a treat to witness on the screen. Moreover, if we get to see this superhero trio coming into a film, this is definitely going to be the next big thing to watch out for Hollywood and Bollywood fans.