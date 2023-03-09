Deepika Padukone and Zendaya are two of the most popular and admired celebrities that we have in the global entertainment industry. While Deepika Padukone started her career many years back in the year 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’, Zendaya has been an incredible popular personality in the Hollywood entertainment industry for the longest time and has been winning hearts. While Deepika Padukone’s main body of work is in the Hindi entertainment industry, she’s also represented India globally on many occasions. She’s been a part of International films and not just that, she recently was present at the FIFA World Cup 2022 as well. Not just that, she recently came on board as a presenter for Oscars 2023 as well.

Given the fact that both Deepika Padukone and Zendaya are extremely busy and occupied in their respective lives, it becomes quite literally impossible for fans to find them under the same roof. However, guess what folks? The unthinkable happened quite literally and for real. Both Deepika Padukone and Zendaya were spotted together and well, as expected, the snap is taking over internet by storm everywhere. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks right away –

Well, what's your take on this amazing and trending snap ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful in the real sense of the term, right folks?