50-year-old Malaika Arora Flaunts Lower Back Tattoo In Bikini, Enjoys Vacation In Spain

Malaika Arora is an ever-charming actress in the entertainment world. With her rough and tough personality and dedication to her art, she has become an inspiration for many. For those who believe people become weak and dull with age, the Chaiya Chaiya actress proves them wrong by breaking the stereotype that one can look fit and stunning not only in the 20s but at any age. With her fitness, Malaika proves age is just a number, and nothing can stop you from looking good. Just like that, she leaves fans surprised with her stunning figure in her 50s, flaunting her lower back tattoo in a bikini from her Spain vacation.

Malaika Arora Flaunts Lower Back Tattoo In Bikini

Malaika recently took time off to enjoy her time in Spain. The actress dropped photos from her chilling vacation. The close-up photo shows Malaika flaunting her backside while we notice her attractive lower back tattoo. For those who don’t get what her tattoo says, let us reveal the actress got the ‘Angel’ word tattoo as she treats herself like an angel.

The wide-angle photo shows Malaika’s overall look. The actress is taking her Vitamin Sea dose and enjoying the chilling vibes on the beach. Her curvy figure and fitness are undeniably spellbinding. In the third photo, Malaika shows her sunny vibes in a sunkissed photo in a brown bikini set. Her red lipstick and black glasses add an extra dose of glamour.