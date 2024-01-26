A Janhvi Kapoor fan wins internet with his ‘real-life’ sketching skills, shares a portrait of former

Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor found herself overwhelmed with appreciation and admiration when a devoted fan and talented artist unveiled a stunning real-life portrait of the actress on social media. The artist’s awe-inspiring creation showcased Janhvi in all her splendour, adorned with a vibrant array of colours that added a dreamlike quality to the portrait. As soon as the image surfaced online, it set the internet abuzz, with users from all corners of the web showering praise upon the gifted artist for their exceptional work.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her roles in films like “Dhadak” and “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” was truly touched by this remarkable gesture from her ardent admirer. The portrait not only captured her physical beauty but also seemed to encapsulate the essence of her on-screen charisma. Janhvi couldn’t contain her emotions and promptly shared her profound appreciation and love for the artwork. The actress’s heartfelt response further fuelled the wildfire of positivity and admiration that surrounded this captivating creation.

In the age of social media, such heartwarming exchanges between celebrities and their fans serve as a reminder of the profound impact that art and genuine appreciation can have in forging connections between public figures and their devoted supporters. Janhvi Kapoor’s gracious response to this remarkable fan-made artwork undoubtedly endeared her even more to her ever-growing fan base.