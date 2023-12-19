A Look Into Rakul Preet Singh’s Breezy And Sunny Vacation

Rakul Preet Singh, the stunning diva of the town, is very active on Instagram. She loves to share anecdotes from her life. She shares everything with her fans, from spending quality time with family to her new project to traveling to new places. Her Instagram feed is a buffet of her travel diaries. And today, the actress shares a glimpse of her breezy and sunny vacation. Let’s take a look below.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Vacation Goals

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul Preet Singh shares a series of photos with her fans. In the images, the actress can be seen wearing a flowy one-shoulder floral dress. The outfit looks refreshing to the eyes. The thigh-high slit pattern defines her toned legs. The actress increases the sensuality bar with her bold look.

Rakul Preet Singh opts for a golden chain and bracelet. She tied her hair in a high ponytail, keeping her look simple yet attractive. The rosy makeover looks beautiful. With the green glasses, she elevates her appearance. The matching flip-flop complements her look. In the sunny weather, Rakul shows her charming look and is ready to enjoy a sun bath near the pool. Sharing these photos, she captioned, “Life is a breeze, embrace it with open arms 🧡.”

