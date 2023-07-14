ADVERTISEMENT
A plump red bold lip can win anyday, Ritabhari Chakraborty aces

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Jul,2023 21:00:13
Ritabhari Chakraborty is here to slay with a plump and bold red lip that can conquer any day! This Fatafati actress knows how to make a ‘Fatafati’ entrance, and she did just that on her Instagram handle with a set of jaw-dropping pictures that left fans in awe. The beauty revolutionary herself, lounging on her king-size bed, looking effortlessly relaxed and oh-so-stylish. Ritabhari rocked a chic black bralette, adding a touch of allure to her ensemble, while wrapped up in the soft embrace of a beige satin comforter. Can you say comfort and glamour all in one?

But that’s just the beginning of this stunning visual feast! Ritabhari’s long and luscious wavy hair cascaded around her, creating a mesmerizing frame for her captivating face. And let’s not forget those eyes! With a bold and bright winged eyeliner game that can rival the stars, she drew everyone in with their magnetic allure. But the pièce de résistance, the cherry on top, was undoubtedly her bold and beautiful cherry red lips. With every pout and smile, those lips exuded confidence, sass, and a touch of mischief.

Ritabhari’s Instagram post is a masterclass in charm and style, proving once again why she is a trendsetter and an icon. She effortlessly combines relaxation and elegance, showcasing her unparalleled beauty and personality in every frame. So, buckle up and get ready to be swooned by the enchantress herself as she continues to revolutionize beauty standards and captivate hearts with her unmatched charm, stunning red lip game, and an allure that is truly irresistible.

Get ready to bow down to the queen of style, because Ritabhari Chakraborty is here to reign supreme!

Have a look-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

