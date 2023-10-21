Movies | Celebrities

Aditi Bhatia channels Victorian doll vibes in corset blue mini flare dress

Aditi Bhatia is a vision of vintage chic, rocking a captivating blue corseted flared mini dress that's a true showstopper. This outfit doesn't just turn heads; it practically transports you into a real-life Barbie world

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Oct,2023 05:05:26
Aditi Bhatia channels Victorian doll vibes in corset blue mini flare dress 862991

Aditi Bhatia is taking us on a style journey that’s part vintage elegance and part modern chic! She’s donning a snazzy blue mini flare dress that exudes vibes reminiscent of a Victorian-era doll, but she’s adding her own contemporary twist that’s sure to catch your eye. Aditi’s fashion game is not just stylish; it’s downright charming, and she’s here to show us how to mix classic glamour with a generous dose of sass. So, get ready to dive into the realm of fashion where timeless beauty meets today’s trends, all courtesy of Aditi Bhatia!

Decoding Aditi Bhatia’s look

Aditi Bhatia is a vision of vintage chic, rocking a captivating blue corseted flared mini dress that’s a true showstopper. This outfit doesn’t just turn heads; it practically transports you into a real-life Barbie world. With a dress that flares like a dream, Aditi’s giving off those pure Barbie doll vibes in the most fabulous way possible.

But she doesn’t stop there; she pairs her dress with luscious open hair that flows with the grace of a princess. It’s like the finishing touch on a picture-perfect canvas. Keeping her makeup minimal, Aditi proves that sometimes, less is more, letting her natural beauty shine through effortlessly.

Check out photos:

Aditi Bhatia channels Victorian doll vibes in corset blue mini flare dress 862990

What’s even more grand is the backdrop that complements her Victorian-inspired fashion to the core. It’s like stepping into a time machine and emerging in an era of grandeur and elegance. Aditi Bhatia’s look is more than just fashion; it’s an enchanting journey into the past, where style was an art form. In her ensemble, she’s not just wearing a dress; she’s embodying an era, and it’s a reminder that fashion can be a time-traveling experience with a modern twist. So, embrace the elegance and charm of the past with a dash of today’s flair, just like Aditi!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia 860304
Short Hairstyle Goals From Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Aditi Bhatia
Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859447
Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia
Steal Party Wear Sarees From Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia, And Jannat Zubair 858639
Steal Party Wear Sarees From Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia, And Jannat Zubair
Photos] Aditi Bhatia goes candid with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week, saying, 'I only strive to be just...' 858447
[Photos] Aditi Bhatia goes candid with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week, saying, ‘I only strive to be just…’
The Desi Girl Code In Sharara Suit From Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, And Aditi Bhatia 858328
The Desi Girl Code In Sharara Suit From Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, And Aditi Bhatia
A look at latest blouse designs from Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora and Aditi Bhatia’s closets 857501
A look at latest blouse designs from Avneet Kaur, Riva Arora and Aditi Bhatia’s closets

Latest Stories

“Comin Soon,” Malaika Arora gives sneak peek from her upcoming project, check out 863124
“Comin Soon,” Malaika Arora gives sneak peek from her upcoming project, check out
Razzle n dazzle! Neha Shetty blooms in Rs. 10000 yellow strappy ruffle dress 863119
Razzle n dazzle! Neha Shetty blooms in Rs. 10000 yellow strappy ruffle dress
Pregnant Rubina Dilaik Radiates Elegance In White Alia Cut Palazzo Outfit 863095
Pregnant Rubina Dilaik Radiates Elegance In White Alia Cut Palazzo Outfit
Gala in Goa! Nikki Tamboli goes bold in white wrap around mini dress 863085
Gala in Goa! Nikki Tamboli goes bold in white wrap around mini dress
[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses 863068
[Photos] Mouni Roy owns it with high-shine glam look in bodycon dresses
Adorable! Shriya Saran goes all cuddles with her toddler daughter, fans in awe 862984
Adorable! Shriya Saran goes all cuddles with her toddler daughter, fans in awe
Read Latest News